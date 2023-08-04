New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 100 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Assurant were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Assurant by 826.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,550,000 after acquiring an additional 695,820 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $74,321,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 53.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 566,763 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth about $2,890,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,103,000 after purchasing an additional 237,239 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $141.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $172.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.57.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $99,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,984. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $524,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,893 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,895.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

