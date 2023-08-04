New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 100 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Generac were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Generac by 83.2% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Generac by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth $441,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,296,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNRC opened at $110.76 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $281.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.29 and a 200-day moving average of $120.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $745,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,690 shares in the company, valued at $91,382,713.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,638 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. StockNews.com raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Generac from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Generac from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.48.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

