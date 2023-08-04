New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 100 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,456,000 after acquiring an additional 735,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $200,999,000 after acquiring an additional 71,685 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,302,000 after acquiring an additional 47,891 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 446,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,059,000 after acquiring an additional 15,319 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 427,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,590,000 after acquiring an additional 70,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HII shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total transaction of $99,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:HII opened at $226.26 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.51 and a 12 month high of $260.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.65.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.15. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

