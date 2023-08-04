New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 100 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 181,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,969,000 after acquiring an additional 12,333 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Whirlpool by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Whirlpool stock opened at $141.41 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $178.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 29.70% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,842,313.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at $19,842,313.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $858,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,143.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,420 shares of company stock worth $3,778,667. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

