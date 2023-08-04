New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 200 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hasbro from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.

Hasbro Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $65.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.69, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.51. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. Hasbro’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 325.58%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Further Reading

