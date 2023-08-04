New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 755,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $6,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

NYCB stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.92%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

