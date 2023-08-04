New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 932,272 Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 1,951.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 980,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 932,272 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stagwell were worth $7,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STGW. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 17,663 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stagwell by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,973,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,258,000 after buying an additional 141,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Stagwell by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Stagwell news, insider Ga Secondary C.V. Alpinvest sold 23,328,154 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $150,000,030.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Vincenzo Dimaggio acquired 5,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 181,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,069.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ga Secondary C.V. Alpinvest sold 23,328,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $150,000,030.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STGW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Stagwell from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Stagwell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

Shares of Stagwell stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. Stagwell Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $9.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 63.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). Stagwell had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $622.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

