New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $6,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 41.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after purchasing an additional 158,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AZPN opened at $196.71 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.32 and a 52 week high of $263.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.50, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.69 and a 200-day moving average of $192.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AZPN shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $512,439.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $961,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

