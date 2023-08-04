New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Assurant were worth $7,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 10,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $524,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,893 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,895.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $524,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,893 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,895.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of AIZ opened at $141.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.57.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.17. Assurant had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 43.55%.

Assurant Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.