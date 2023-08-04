New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 191,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MATW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter worth $7,460,000. Palisade Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 641,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,534,000 after acquiring an additional 127,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 143.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter worth $2,354,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,491,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after acquiring an additional 74,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MATW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matthews International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Matthews International from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Matthews International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MATW opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.37. Matthews International Co. has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $48.86.

Matthews International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.42%.

Matthews International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.