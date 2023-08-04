New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

NYSE:NVS opened at $102.04 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $105.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $216.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Novartis

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.