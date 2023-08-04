New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $6.81 Million Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,191 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in News were worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in News by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in News by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in News in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in News by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 79,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 27,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in News in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on News in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

News Stock Performance

Shares of News stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 1.32. News Co. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 2.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

