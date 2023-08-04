New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $6.87 Million Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,623 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,452 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $6,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Gibraltar Industries

In other news, Director James B. Nish sold 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $281,352.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,976 shares in the company, valued at $678,919.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ROCK opened at $71.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.79. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.58 and a 52-week high of $74.85. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.