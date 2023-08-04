New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $6.88 Million Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $6,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 122.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 338.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $368,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on SKX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of SKX opened at $54.47 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $56.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day moving average is $49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.46. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Further Reading

