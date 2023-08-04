New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7.30 Million Stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,563 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AZEK were worth $7,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in AZEK by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,109,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,554,000 after acquiring an additional 66,532 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 658,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in AZEK by 11.8% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 65,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,168,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the period.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.19.

In related news, Director Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 4,886,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $125,576,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,389,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,716,318. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AZEK news, Director Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 4,886,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $125,576,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,389,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,716,318. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $170,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $178,463,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,981,250 shares of company stock worth $298,499,225. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZEK opened at $30.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.95. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $32.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.78, a PEG ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average is $25.83.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $377.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.45 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

