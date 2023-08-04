New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7.78 Million Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Generac were worth $7,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 4,368.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 110,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after buying an additional 108,436 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in shares of Generac by 35.5% in the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 2.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Generac by 11.7% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 44,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Price Performance

GNRC opened at $110.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.24. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $281.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.51 million. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. Generac’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $745,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,690 shares in the company, valued at $91,382,713.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,638 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

