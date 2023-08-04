New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.02 Million Stock Position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,683 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $8,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIBN. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 1,003.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 695,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 632,071 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SI-BONE by 50.6% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,084,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,513,000 after acquiring an additional 364,391 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,849,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SI-BONE by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,810,000 after acquiring an additional 266,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in SI-BONE by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,200,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 6.65. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $29.51.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $32.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 54.17%. Analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Laura Francis sold 9,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $223,783.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,074,566.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SI-BONE news, CEO Laura Francis sold 9,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $223,783.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,074,566.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $33,214.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,651 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,282 over the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

