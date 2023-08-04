New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.04 Million Stock Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 693,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 47,406 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 272,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 21,975 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 551,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 33,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 30.0% in the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 469,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 108,330 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Triumph Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Triumph Group stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $597.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 2.59.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Triumph Group had a net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $327.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

