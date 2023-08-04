New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.05 Million Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,552 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in US Foods were worth $8,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in US Foods by 25.3% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in US Foods by 29.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USFD. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on US Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised their target price on US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on US Foods from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

NYSE:USFD opened at $41.89 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.36.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

