New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.09 Million Stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,046 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $8,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 141,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after buying an additional 37,999 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,567,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in StoneX Group by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group Price Performance

SNEX opened at $98.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $106.35.

Insider Activity

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.20). StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Glenn Henry Stevens bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.18 per share, for a total transaction of $252,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 52,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,280.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About StoneX Group

(Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.