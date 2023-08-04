New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $7,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,217,000 after purchasing an additional 522,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 14.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 311,913 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 45.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 486,631 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 26.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,270,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,544,000 after purchasing an additional 263,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,029,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,739,000 after purchasing an additional 107,080 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions Price Performance

BLFS stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.17). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 89.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $37.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.28 million. Analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BioLife Solutions

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $701,326.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 421,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,867,686.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $701,326.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 421,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,867,686.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,832.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 69,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,560 and have sold 72,468 shares valued at $1,560,044. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.