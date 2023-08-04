New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 411,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,297 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $7,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,322,000 after buying an additional 2,121,342 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,368,000 after buying an additional 798,877 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,368,000 after buying an additional 798,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,777,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,806,000 after buying an additional 346,440 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,578,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,536,000 after buying an additional 1,367,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $90,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 115,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $2,808,363.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 457,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,130,585.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,070 shares in the company, valued at $755,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,300,320 shares of company stock worth $33,287,510 in the last ninety days. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.52.

DraftKings Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.98. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $769.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.62 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

