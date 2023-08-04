New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 413,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,587 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in JFrog were worth $8,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FROG. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in JFrog by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in JFrog by 2.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JFrog by 2.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $1,391,851.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,335,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,917,796.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $11,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,248,164 shares in the company, valued at $95,753,616.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $1,391,851.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,335,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,917,796.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,643,779 shares of company stock worth $40,069,739 in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on FROG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on JFrog from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

JFrog Price Performance

FROG opened at $29.33 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 0.55.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.99 million. Equities analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

Further Reading

