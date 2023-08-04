New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 80.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,735 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $7,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.50.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 0.9 %

SLAB opened at $142.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.68 and a beta of 1.10. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $194.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $503,921.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

