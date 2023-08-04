New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,155 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $6,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,488,000 after buying an additional 26,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,307,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,165,000 after acquiring an additional 27,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,856,000 after acquiring an additional 233,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.83.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $376.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $360.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.90. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $239.70 and a one year high of $388.87.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $295.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 22.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.69%.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,624,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,624,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total value of $524,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,786,600.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.