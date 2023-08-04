New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $7,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 367.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,358,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,435 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,031,000 after buying an additional 927,864 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,560,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 514.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 830,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,244,000 after purchasing an additional 695,662 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,549.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 405,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,926,000 after purchasing an additional 381,052 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.57.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total transaction of $589,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,226.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE WH opened at $75.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.43. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $81.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Featured Articles

