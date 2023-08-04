New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,405 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Atkore were worth $8,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Atkore by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Atkore by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,898,000 after buying an additional 170,539 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Atkore by 134.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atkore alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $181,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $181,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,987,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $480,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,902.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $154.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.99. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $164.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.21.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.60. Atkore had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $895.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.