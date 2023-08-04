New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,640 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mattel were worth $6,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Mattel by 43.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Mattel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 50.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Mattel by 454.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 25,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 2.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Yoon J. Hugh sold 38,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $827,687.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mattel news, EVP Jonathan Anschell sold 29,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $618,510.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,663.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Yoon J. Hugh sold 38,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $827,687.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,770 shares of company stock worth $2,444,775 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.71. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $24.38.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.14. Mattel had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

