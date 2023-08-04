New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,493 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $7,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 19,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the first quarter worth about $288,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UFCS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on United Fire Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Fire Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at United Fire Group

In related news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal purchased 5,000 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Stock Up 1.4 %

UFCS opened at $21.11 on Friday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.63 and a one year high of $33.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.84.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.60 million. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. Research analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.49%.

United Fire Group Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

