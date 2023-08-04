New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $7,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.30.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $500.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.42 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 187,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $7,764,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,451,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,104,917.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 10,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $528,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,120,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,010,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 187,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $7,764,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,451,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,104,917.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,735 shares of company stock worth $22,207,524 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

