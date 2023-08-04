New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,123 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $7,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EEFT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,866,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,818,000 after purchasing an additional 431,262 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,062,000 after purchasing an additional 331,067 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 520,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,123,000 after purchasing an additional 240,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 10,281.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 234,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,163,000 after purchasing an additional 232,569 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Euronet Worldwide

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $6,034,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,487,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,509,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EEFT. TheStreet raised Euronet Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.75.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

EEFT stock opened at $86.38 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $121.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.46 million. Equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

