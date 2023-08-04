New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,473 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $7,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 14.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $79.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.95 and a beta of 1.32. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $56.79 and a 12-month high of $97.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.42.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.21 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 488.89%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KALU. StockNews.com began coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.75.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

