New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 65.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 655,746 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 323.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Exelixis by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $1,093,587.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 571,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,888.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXEL shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.23.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Exelixis stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.65. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $22.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). Exelixis had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $408.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.91 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

