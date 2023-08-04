New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,534 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $8,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INSP. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $148,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 4,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.84, for a total value of $1,325,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,003.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $148,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $896,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,600 shares of company stock worth $3,745,987 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $284.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $306.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -197.40 and a beta of 1.39. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.62 and a 12-month high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $151.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.47 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $371.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.92.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

