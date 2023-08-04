New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,063 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 33,086 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $7,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 95,230 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 23,760 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 540,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after acquiring an additional 133,757 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,451 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $25.15.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $28.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.61.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 10.51%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

About Franklin Resources

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.