New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 14,000 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $7,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 402.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 273.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 410.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 906.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:COLD opened at $31.94 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,597.00, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -4,400.00%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.07.

View Our Latest Report on COLD

About Americold Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.