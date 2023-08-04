New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,000 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in KBR were worth $8,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter worth about $1,619,000. HRT Financial LP grew its position in KBR by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 22,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 119,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $7,338,405.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,988,603.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $31,353.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 119,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $7,338,405.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,988,603.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,656 shares of company stock worth $7,565,090 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

KBR Price Performance

NYSE KBR opened at $61.22 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.83, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently -58.06%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

