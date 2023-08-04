New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 200,200 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 689,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $8,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 44.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 24,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 54,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $758.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PTEN. Benchmark upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 8,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $136,166.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 387,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,001,199.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $2,968,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,886,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,001,210.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 8,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $136,166.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 387,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,001,199.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 319,564 shares of company stock worth $4,665,785. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

