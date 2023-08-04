New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,218 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ashland were worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ashland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ashland in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashland in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ashland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ashland from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ashland from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Ashland from $129.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.75.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $90.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.98. Ashland Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.64 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Ashland announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 21.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

