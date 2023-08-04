New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 24,298 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490,327 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,298 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $6,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 347.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Fulton Financial by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fulton Financial news, CFO Mark R. Mccollom purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,503 shares in the company, valued at $696,439.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark R. Mccollom purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,439.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curtis J. Myers purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $147,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,601.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FULT shares. StockNews.com cut Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FULT

Fulton Financial Price Performance

FULT opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.79.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.30 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

Fulton Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.