New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,661 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Visteon were worth $8,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 1,286.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visteon

In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,504,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,071,048.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visteon news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,504,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,071,048.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total value of $423,986.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,797 shares of company stock worth $5,407,675. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:VC opened at $155.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.07 and its 200 day moving average is $147.34. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $171.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visteon from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visteon from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research raised Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Visteon from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.75.

Visteon Profile

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Featured Stories

