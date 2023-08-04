New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,660 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $7,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 44.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,211,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,631,000 after purchasing an additional 676,254 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $671,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $857,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $51.34 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $55.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.59 and its 200 day moving average is $52.48.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

