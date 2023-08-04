New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,361 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 392,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $6,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 14.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 11.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 34.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 14,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Resources Connection during the first quarter valued at $1,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Resources Connection Stock Performance

RGP stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $543.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.43. Resources Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $184.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.08 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

