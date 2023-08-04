New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 46,400 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 684,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $6,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 50.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 15,758 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 68.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $137,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,757,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.35 and a beta of 1.23.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 14.2%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -553.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis acquired 4,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $50,010.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,028.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $3,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,807,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,809,554.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morris A. Davis purchased 4,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $50,010.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at $577,028.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

