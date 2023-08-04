New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,876 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Buckle were worth $6,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 0.9% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 33,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Buckle by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Buckle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Buckle by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Buckle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on BKE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Buckle in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Buckle Stock Performance

BKE stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.31. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.76 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.30 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 18.37%. Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Buckle Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.