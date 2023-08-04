New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,029 Shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,029 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $7,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 98,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 36,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NNN REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on NNN REIT in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NNN REIT from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

NNN REIT Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NNN opened at $40.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.93. NNN REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. NNN REIT had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 43.64%. The company had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. NNN REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NNN REIT, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NNN REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.71%.

About NNN REIT

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2023, the company owned 3,449 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.3 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.3 years.

