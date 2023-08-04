New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,372 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,372 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $6,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at about $895,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,887,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $137,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,058.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FN stock opened at $121.76 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $90.19 and a 1 year high of $140.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.48 and a 200 day moving average of $116.70. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $665.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.88 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.57.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

