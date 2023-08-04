New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,662 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,662 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $7,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Molly Campbell acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,347.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,011.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $60.75 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $80.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.16.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.49 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 37.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EWBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.86.

Get Our Latest Report on East West Bancorp

About East West Bancorp

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.