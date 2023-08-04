New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 85,947 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 227,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,947 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $8,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Syneos Health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 33.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Saturday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.22. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $71.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Syneos Health

(Free Report)

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.