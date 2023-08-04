New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 520,889 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 23,152 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $8,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,777,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 221,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $298,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371,852 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854,072 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $144,657,000 after purchasing an additional 541,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 20,951.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,359,628 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $117,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329,418 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $452,730.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $452,730.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,423 shares of company stock valued at $793,029 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RIVN. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rivian Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.39.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

RIVN opened at $26.50 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.11.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.26. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 292.63%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.43) EPS. Rivian Automotive’s revenue was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

